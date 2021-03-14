The No. 2 seed West Virginia women’s basketball team continues to advance in the Big 12 Tournament, as they will take on the No. 1 seed Baylor Lady Bears in the championship game on Sunday afternoon.
The Mountaineers (21-5, 13-5 Big 12) have defeated No. 10 Kansas State and No. 3 Oklahoma State (59-50) to make it to the Big 12 Championship game.
“I just think my experience in tournaments is the first game, you just got to get over that first game; you’ve got to find a way to win that first game,” Carey explained. “Second game, you kind of settled down a little bit, you executed a little bit more. I thought we did that at times today. We executed a little bit more, hit some shots and were able to get the win.”
In the quarterfinal round against KSU, it took a 7-0 scoring run by Kirsten Deans in the final 41 seconds of the game, to steal it from the Wildcats. The Mountaineers struggled mightily against Kansas State throughout the majority of their game, trailing by seven points with just 90 seconds remaining. Carey after the game promised that the team would be more prepared for the semifinal round against Oklahoma State.
In the game on Saturday, the Mountaineers were able to cruise past OSU, leading by 17 at one point. Esmery Martinez had a great performance against the Cowboys, recording 19 points and 15 rebounds, as she led the Mountaineers to victory. In the two games over the weekend, redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick has averaged 21.5 points on 43% shooting from the field.
Baylor (24-2, 17-1 Big 12) enters the game on a 16-game winning streak, two of those games being against West Virginia. In both of those games, the Lady Bears won by a combined 43 points. In the Big 12 Tournament, BU has beat the No. 8 seed TCU and the No. 5 seed Texas to reach the championship game.
“Baylor, they just keep shooting till they score, or you foul. So, guards, posts, everybody’s going to step back and box out if we got a chance,” Carey said.
In the second matchup between both teams, the Lady Bears outrebounded the Mountaineers, 53-28, on March 8. WVU will have to rely on Martinez, Kari Niblack and Blessing Ejiofor to box out and grab rebounds.
West Virginia and Baylor will compete for the Big 12 Championship on Sunday at noon. The broadcast will be covered on ESPN+.