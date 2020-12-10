The West Virginia women’s basketball team was handed its first loss of the season on Thursday night as the No. 7 Baylor Lady Bears defeated WVU, 65-45.
The Mountaineers (4-1, 0-1 Big 12) struggled to get anything going, shooting 28% from the field and 22% from three-point range. The Lady Bears (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) shot a respectable 40% from the field and from three.
West Virginia was outnumbered in rebounds and second chance points for the game. Baylor had 48 rebounds opposed to West Virginia’s 37. BU also had 13 more second chance points.
Both teams turned the ball over 19 times in a dog fight of a game.
The Mountaineers were able to keep up with Baylor throughout the entire first half. They never secured a lead during the game but tied it multiple times.
At halftime, the score was 29-29. The second half was a different story.
The Lady Bears came out of the half with a quick 9-0 run. By the end of the third quarter, Baylor had another 7-0 run to end the third. Baylor took a 13-point lead into the final quarter against WVU.
In the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers struggled even more to make shots, going scoreless in the quarter until the five-minute mark. Baylor was able to close the game behind great defense in the fourth quarter.
Kirsten Deans led West Virginia with ten points, shooting 100% from the free throw line.
Three Mountaineers scored nine points in Kysre Gondrezick, Esmery Martinez and Madisen Smith.
Martinez had another great rebounding effort tallying 12 rebounds on the night. The sophomore has 66 rebounds through the five games for the Mountaineers.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will get a couple of days off before they hit the court again on Sunday night when they take on James Madison at the WVU Coliseum. Coverage will be on ESPN+ and start at 6 p.m.