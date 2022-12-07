The West Virginia women’s basketball team will take on its eighth matchup of the season on Thursday night, facing off against the Robert Morris Colonials at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
West Virginia (6-1) enters the game with a 6-1 overall record and an undefeated 5-0 record at home. The Mountaineers look to remain undefeated in Morgantown, led by first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and leading scorer, guard Madisen Smith.
Smith averages 15.1 points per game and leads the team with 106 total points on the season. In the Mountaineers’ last matchup against Delaware State, the fifth-year senior tied her career-high in scoring, putting up 24 points in the West Virginia victory.
Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly also contributed double digits in WVU's last matchup and will be an important aspect of the Mountaineers’ offense against RMU.
Robert Morris (6-2) is also undefeated in its home arena but on the road, it has a record of 1-2. The Colonials come to Morgantown off of a 69-54 loss to Northern Kentucky.
Despite only having one road win, Robert Morris has a competitive offense led by sophomore forward Phoenix Gedeon, averaging 13.5 points per game.
Robert Morris’ head coach Charlie Buscaglia looks to secure RMU’s first victory against the Mountaineers, as the Colonials are 0-5 in all-time meetings against WVU.
The last time these two teams faced off was on Nov. 30, 2005, when WVU beat the Colonials 80-54.
While Plitzuweit is pleased with her team’s recent performances and the finishes of games, she said that the Mountaineers have some things to clean up following their most recent win.
Focusing on the fundamentals of the game is going to be a key factor in extending WVU’s winning streak to three games on Thursday at home.
The Mountaineers will take on Robert Morris on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., streaming will be available on ESPN+ and U92 will be on the radio call from 91.7 FM or on u92themoose.com