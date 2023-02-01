The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team’s run of five wins in six games came to an end, losing 69-56 against the No. 24 Texas Longhorns at the WVU Coliseum.
A rough first half was too much for West Virginia (14-5, 5-4 Big 12) to overcome, as Texas (17-6, 8-2 Big 12) won in its visit to Morgantown.
WVU started the game poorly, falling behind 13-2 to the Longhorns in the first five minutes. While West Virginia managed to go on a 6-0 run in the next two and a half minutes, Texas went on a 6-0 run of their own to make it 19-8.
The Mountaineers ended the first quarter trailing in a 19-14 game, with shooting guard JJ Quinerly leading the team with five points.
The second quarter featured less scoring, as Texas led the quarter 12-8, for a 31-22 UT lead at halftime.
In the first half, Quinerly led the Mountaineers with seven points, also contributing an assist and a rebound. Redshirt sophomore Kyah Watson had the only other WVU assist in the first 20 minutes, and also tied redshirt sophomore Isis Beh and Junior Kylee Blacksten with three rebounds in the first half. Shaylee Gonzales led UT with 10 points.
The third quarter started better for West Virginia, going on a 6-0 run to get within six at 36-30, but a 5-0 Texas run increased their lead to 41-30. But after the Longhorns took a 48-37 lead with 1:41 left in the third, the Mountaineers scored eight consecutive points to make it a 48-45 game headed into the final ten minutes of the game.
The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth battle, with WVU always being a few possessions away from tying the game or taking the lead. However, Texas eventually began to pull away, winning 69-56.
Fifth-year guard Sarah Bates led WVU with 12 points on 5-7 shooting, trailed closely by Quinerly who had 11. The assists were far and few between with Quinerly, Watson and Bates each having one assist.
The Mountaineers will head to the Sooner State ahead of matchups against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on Saturday and Tuesday. Tip-off against the Sooners on Feb. 4. At the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman Oklahoma is set for 3 p.m, with the game being streamed on ESPN+.