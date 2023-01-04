The West Virginia women’s basketball team lost its first road conference game against No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night, falling 50-70.
Both teams entered the game with nine wins, making for high competition in the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa State (10-2 Big 12 2-0) was first on the board with senior Ashley Joens scoring a layup 43 seconds into the game. The Cyclones went on a 6-0 scoring run before the Mountaineers (9-4 Big 12 0-4) got on the board with a jumper made by redshirt sophomore guard Kyah Watson.
Eight points each by guard Watson and sophomore guard JJ Quinerly helped the Mountaineers close the early deficit in the first quarter, trailing 16-17 at the first buzzer.
Fifth-year guard Madison Smith got on the board early in the second quarter with a deep three-point shot, giving West Virginia its biggest lead of the game.
Smith would lead the Mountaineers in points in the second quarter, totaling six from two made three-pointers. Following Smith’s lead, junior forward Kylee Blacksten contributed five points for the Mountaineers as the game was tied 37-37 going into halftime.
Quinerly put the first points on the board in the second half off of a turnover by Iowa State. Quinerly would go on to total 16 points on the night as the leading scorer for West Virginia.
Back-to-back threes by ISU gave the Cyclones momentum early in the third quarter, taking a four-point lead on West Virginia. Mountaineer guard Jayla Hemmingway responded with a jumper in the paint, closing the gap to two points with 6:03 left in the quarter.
Four three-point jumpers by the Cyclones in the third quarter gave them the momentum to increase their lead and enter the fourth quarter up 57-41.
West Virginia struggled to find the basket in the fourth quarter, outscored by Iowa State 13-9.
At the buzzer, the Mountaineers fell to the Cyclones with a final score of 50-70.
The loss puts West Virginia 0-2 in conference games and 9-4 overall.
The Mountaineers take on their next conference matchup at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday, Jan. 7. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.