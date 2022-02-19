The WVU women’s basketball team is looking to shake off a recent slump as they get set to host the No. 14 Texas Longhorns on Sunday.
The Mountaineers (11-12, 4-9 Big 12) have lost four straight games including their last outing against Kansas. JJ Quinerly led the way in that matchup with 16 points for West Virginia while Esmery Martinez posted 12 and Madisen Smith scored 11.
Texas (18-6, 8-5 Big 12) is coming off a blowout win against Iowa State that saw Audrey Warren post 21 points and Lauren Ebo have a 13 point, 14 rebound double double.
West Virginia comes into this matchup led by Martinez, Smith, and Quinerly. Quinerly has been a spark plug recently since leading scorer KK Deans was lost for the season with an injury.
On the other side, Texas is led by Aliyah Matharu who averages 13.6 points. Joanne Allen-Taylor and Rori Harmon average a tick above 10 points as well.
West Virginia will be looking to avenge their 73-57 loss to Texas in their first matchup earlier this season. Deans and Quinerly had 19 points each in that contest while Matharu led the Longhorns with 26 points.
Texas have found their footing after three straight losses in tough conference games at the end of January into February. An Oklahoma and back-to-back Baylor losses have since been avenged by three straight wins.
The Longhorns come into this matchup ranked at No. 14 in the AP Poll with their recent success. It is the 14th time that the Mountaineers have to meet a ranked Texas team in the 25 meetings between the two squads.
The game will be West Virginia’s ‘Play 4 Kay’ Pink Game, with the squad wearing special uniforms to commemorate the event.
Tip-off from the WVU Coliseum is set for noon on Sunday, Feb.20. Fans can tune into the game on ESPN2.