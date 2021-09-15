The 2021-2022 West Virginia women’s basketball schedule has been released, following the announcement of the conference schedule.
The Mountaineers open their season at home against Saint Francis on Nov. 16. Following that matchup, West Virginia will close out the month of November hosting Kennesaw State (Nov. 19) and Radford (Nov. 21) before traveling to the St. Pete Showcase to face Purdue (Nov. 25) and either Florida State or BYU (Nov. 27).
West Virginia opens the month of December, traveling to face Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC challenge, on Dec. 1. West Virginia then returns home to face Charlotte (Dec. 7) before traveling down to Virginia to face James Madison (Dec. 12).
Following that game, the Mountaineers will again be on the road, as they are scheduled to participate in the West Palm Beach Invitational against South Florida (Dec. 20) and Michigan State (Dec. 21).
West Virginia then returns home on Dec. 29 against University of Maryland Eastern Shore to close out non-conference play.
Conference schedule action gets going on Jan. 2, with West Virginia at Iowa State, followed by a visit to Lawrence, Kansas, to play the Jayhawks (Jan. 5).
West Virginia’s first Big 12 home game will be on Jan. 8 against Kansas State, followed by a game at home against Texas Tech (Jan. 12).
The Mountaineers will then complete the month of January, traveling back and forth across the country. They travel to face Texas on Jan. 15 before returning home to face Oklahoma (Jan. 19) before then traveling to face Oklahoma State (Jan. 22) and then returning home to battle Baylor a week later (Jan. 29).
West Virginia opens February with two games on the road, at TCU (Feb. 2) and at Oklahoma (Feb. 5). The Mountaineers come home to play Kansas (Feb. 9) before hitting the road again to face Baylor (Feb. 12).
WVU then welcomes TCU and Texas (Feb. 16 and Feb. 20) before closing out the month with a trip to Texas Tech (Feb. 23) and then back home for a matchup against Oklahoma State (Feb. 26).
The final two games on the Mountaineers schedule are at Kansas State on March 2, before coming home to face Iowa State and close out the regular season on March 5.
The Big 12 Conference Tournament is set to take place March 10-13 in Kansas City, Missouri.