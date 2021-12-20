The West Virginia women’s basketball team dropped its first matchup in the West Palm Beach Invitational against No. 16 USF 77-55 on Monday afternoon.
USF (8-3) was led by guard Elena Tsineke who poured in 20 points, and she was among four other double digit scorers for the Bulls. Guard Maria Alvarez and forward Dulcy Mendjiadeu Fankam scored 14 points while guard Sydni Harvey and forward Bethy Mununga added 10.
West Virginia (6-2) was led by guards Madisen Smith and KK Deans who had 15 and 13 points, respectively. Deans also provided five assists while forward A’riana Gray led the team with five rebounds.
The Mountaineers quickly found themselves in a hole after the Bulls jumped out to an 18-5 lead in the first quarter. Mendjiadeu Fankam posted six of her points during this run that lasted just over the first six minutes of the game. West Virginia came storming back through Deans who provided six of her points to make the score 22-17 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was also evenly matched with USF slightly outscoring West Virginia. The Bulls and the Mountaineers traded points throughout the second interim to make the score 36-27 in favor of USF at halftime.
At the start of the second half, USF increased its wide lead on the Mountaineers and never looked back. Five different scorers contributed to a third quarter that saw USF outscore West Virginia by nine points and make the score 58-40 at the break.
In the fourth quarter, USF was able to put the game away. Tsineke and Mununga contributed the majority of the scoring in the fourth to make the final score 77-55 in favor of the Bulls.
Once again, the Mountaineers were heavily out rebounded in a loss. USF grabbed 17 more boards than West Virginia. Mendjiadeu Fankam had 12 rebounds while Mununga had 11.
West Virginia will return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 21 against Michigan State in its last game of the West Palm Beach Invitational. Tipoff for that matchup is set for 11 a.m. and it can be viewed on FloHoops or heard via Mountaineer Sports Network, 100.9 FM.