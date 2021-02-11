WVU head coach Mike Carey guides his players against Texas Tech at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va., on Jan. 13, 2021.

 Photo by WVU Athletics Communications

The West Virginia women's basketball team has had two games rescheduled that were previously postponed due to COVID-19. 

The Mountaineers were originally set to face Kansas on Jan. 2, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the KU program. The game has been rescheduled for Feb. 27 in Lawrence, Kansas, at 2 p.m. 

WVU will now face the Kansas State Wildcats on March. 3 in Manhattan, Kansas, at 7:30 p.m. West Virginia's matchup with the Wildcats was originally slated for Jan. 5, but it was postponed due to COVID-19.

