The West Virginia women's basketball team has had two games rescheduled that were previously postponed due to COVID-19.
The Mountaineers were originally set to face Kansas on Jan. 2, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the KU program. The game has been rescheduled for Feb. 27 in Lawrence, Kansas, at 2 p.m.
WVU will now face the Kansas State Wildcats on March. 3 in Manhattan, Kansas, at 7:30 p.m. West Virginia's matchup with the Wildcats was originally slated for Jan. 5, but it was postponed due to COVID-19.