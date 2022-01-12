The West Virginia women’s basketball team returns to Big 12 action on Wednesday night when it plays host to Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders (8-6, 1-2 Big 12) are looking to avenge a tough loss to Oklahoma State by only two points. They carry a four game losing streak into this matchup.
The Mountaineers (7-5, 0-2 Big 12) are returning to action after a tough loss to Kansas State to open up Big 12 play. In that matchup, they dealt with one of the best scorers in the country in forward Ayoka Lee, and they will deal with another top scorer with the Red Raiders in guard Vivian Gray.
Gray averages 17 points per game for Texas Tech on 42% shooting from the floor. There are several other scoring options for the Red Raiders to look to, including forward Taylah Thomas and guard Rhyle McKinney. Thomas is a senior forward averaging 10 points per game while McKinney is a freshman guard averaging 10 points off of the bench.
West Virginia comes in led by guard KK Deans averaging 15 points per contest. Deans has been the most consistent weapon for the Mountaineers while Esmery Martinez has provided support behind her averaging 11 points and 8 rebounds per game.
West Virginia will be looking to get back on track after dropping their last two games. The Mountaineers started the season 5-0 including a win against Purdue.
The Mountaineers will have to play a complete game in order to win their seventh straight home matchup against the Red Raiders. Many of their losses have been because of lapses throughout the games.
Fans that cannot make the game can tune in on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ or listen in on 100.9 FM. Tipoff from the WVU Coliseum is set for 7 p.m.