The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team begins another homestand, as the Mountaineers host the NC Central Eagles to tip off three consecutive games at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Wednesday.
West Virginia (4-1) still has not played a true road game, as they have played three games at home and two in the Cancún Challenge in Cancún, Mexico.
The Mountaineers had started the season 4-0 with an average margin of victory of 31 points per game, but first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and the team met their first loss against the No. 13 NC State Wolfpack on Nov. 25, falling 78-40.
The story of WVU’s season so far has been its backcourt play and defensive prowess. Through five games, fifth-year guard Madisen Smith and sophomore shooting guard JJ Quinerly, are the only Mountaineers to be averaging double digits in points per game.
The two star guards are averaging 12.4 and 11.4 points per game respectively, along with 2.6 and 2.4 assists per game on top of that.
The Mountaineers' defense has pestered opposing ball handlers all season, as West Virginia has taken away 69 steals so far, averaging 13.8 per game and ranking it top 10 among all Division I teams at 10th.
NC Central will be trying to win its third game of the season and its first against a Division I opponent.
The Eagles have only recorded one win over their last six games, losing to FIU, Campbell, Rutgers, Hofstra and Elon, while taking victories over Division II Johnson C. Smith and Division III NC Wesleyan.
They are led in scoring by freshman guard Jerni Kiaku and junior guard Kimeira Burks, who are averaging 10.7 and 10 points per game respectively.
NC Central began the season near the bottom of 2022 MEAC Preseason Poll, as they were picked to finish sixth out of eight teams in the conference. The Eagles also did not have a single player named to any of the three All-MEAC Preseason Conference Teams.
Tip-off from the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday is set for 7 p.m., with streaming available on ESPN+.