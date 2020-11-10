With basketball season looming, the West Virginia women’s basketball team has finally found out who it will take on in the non-conference portion of its schedule.
The Mountaineers will compete in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas, starting with a game against Mountain West runners-up Fresno State on Nov. 27. The next day, WVU will take on LSU at the South Point Hotel & Casino to conclude its trip to Nevada.
On Dec. 3, West Virginia will be back in action at the WVU Coliseum against Atlantic Sun challengers North Alabama. The Mountaineers will stay at home once again on Dec. 6 when they welcome Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
After starting Big 12 play by hosting Baylor, James Madison will travel to Morgantown on Dec. 13 in what could be another strong NCAA Tournament resume builder for West Virginia.
The non-conference schedule comes to a close with two home games after the Mountaineers’ first true road game of the season against Oklahoma State. On Dec. 20, West Virginia will host Ohio University, and on Dec. 22, WVU will host Coppin State.