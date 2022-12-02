The WVU women’s basketball team will take on the Delaware State Hornets on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, looking for its second-straight win in its second-straight home game.
The Mountaineers (5-1) bounced back nicely in their last game on Wednesday against NC Central. After being annihilated at the hands of NC State, 78-40, West Virginia pummeled the Eagles in a 89-58 victory.
WVU looked lethal on offense against the Eagles, shooting a staggering 54.4% from the field, and 10-for-21 from beyond the arc, good for a 48% clip.
Three-point shooting had been a bit of a question for the Mountaineers in their first few games, but they seemed to find their rhythm on Wednesday.
So far, the Mountaineers' offensive attack has been led by guard Madisen Smith. Smith, who leads the team in minutes, has the most made three-point shots with 12.
She also leads the Mountaineers in cumulative points, with 82. Smith has been a floor general for the Mountaineers and she will look to continue that for WVU on Saturday.
Guard JJ Quinerly is also another star on offense. The sophomore from Norfolk, Virginia has been an offensive stalwart for the Mountaineers, and she is second on the team in total points.
Quinerly has struggled in the last few games with fouls, as her aggressive style on defense has caused her to run into trouble and play limited minutes. If Quinerly can stay out of foul trouble, she can be a force on offense for the Mountaineers.
Guard Jayla Hemingway has been effective over the last few games for West Virginia.
Hemingway, who can sometimes be an inconsistent shooter, had a nice night from the field against NC Central, shooting 6-for-9 from the field, totaling 15 points off the bench.
If Hemingway can stay consistent shooting the basketball, WVU’s starting lineup could be dangerous.
The Mountaineers have some good bench depth as well. Guards Savannah Samuel, Danni Nichols and Sarah Bates, played some solid minutes off the bench and contributed heavily to the Mountaineers’ cause on Wednesday.
Samuel had 12 points in 19 minutes, Nichols had 10 points in 22 minutes, while Bates contributed three rebounds and five assists in her 22 minutes on the court.
Defensively, guard Kyah Watson has been a big contributor, as she has 33 total rebounds, 27 of those being on defense.
Watson, a transfer from South Dakota, came over with first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit from the Coyotes, and has been a solid defender for West Virginia.
Off the bench, 6-foot-3 forward Isis Beh has been good at defending the basket, totaling five blocks in only 46 minutes on the court this season. Quinerly is second on the team in blocks with three.
Delaware State (2-5) is off to a bit of a slow start this season, but it has played some stiff competition, including both Michigan and Michigan State.
Offensively, the Hornets are led by guard Alexis Morgane, a senior from the Bronx. In 185 minutes this season, Morgane has 9.6 points per game, and 67 points. She is also 10-for-29 from the three-point line.
Defensively, the Hornets have Tyshonne Tollie, a 6-foot sophomore from Bartow, Florida. Tollie has collected 40 total rebounds for DSU on the young season. Forward Jessica Martino leads the team in defensive rebounds with 22.
The Mountaineers and Hornets will face off on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. from the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.