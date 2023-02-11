The West Virginia Mountaineer womens’ basketball team held off the No. 21 Iowa State Cyclones, 73-60, at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday night.
West Virginia (15-8, 6-6 Big 12) snapped a three-game losing streak with its win over the Cyclones (15-7, 7-5 Big 12).
The first quarter of the game was a battle between WVU’s sophomore guard J.J. Quinerly and Iowa State’s senior guard Ashley Joens. Quinerly had eight points, while Joens had seven.
Senior guard Jayla Hemingway would open and close scoring for WVU in the first quarter. She opened the game with a layup, and closed out the first quarter with a converted free-throw with 44 seconds left.
After one quarter, the Mountaineers led the Cyclones, 18-15.
The second quarter would begin with a layup and a jumper from ISU, making the score 19-18 in favor of Iowa State.
WVU’s first points of the quarter came from junior forward Kylee Blacksten’s three-point shot. She made one in the first quarter as well, and those two shots would her only made attempts of the night. She would finish with six points.
Iowa State would outscore WVU, 20-16 in the second quarter, to take the lead 35-34 into the half. ISU finished the quarter on a 6-0 run.
The second half would commence with a Quinerly jumper, putting WVU back out in front.
The two teams would trade shots and free throws for a little bit of the quarter, and then the Mountaineers would take an eight point lead going into the fourth, as senior guard Danni Nichols drilled a three-point shot right before the buzzer. WVU led 56-48 going into the fourth.
The fourth quarter was a bizarre one, as the Mountaineers did not convert on a field goal for over seven minutes. Instead, they got to the foul line and converted 13 free throws throughout the quarter.
Despite this large field goal drought, WVU was still able to outscore the Cyclones, 17-12 in the fourth to take the 13-point victory.
Quinerly led all scorers with 20 points. She also had three rebounds and three assists.
Fifth-year guard Kyah Watson had a decent night, with 11 points shooting 3-10 from the field, and 4-4 from the free throw line. Blacksten had six, and senior guard Madisen Smith had nine points.
Off the bench, redshirt sophomore Isis Beh led WVU bench scorers with nine points, going 5-6 from the foul line, and added three rebounds. Nichols added seven points, and senior forward Tavy Diggs had two.
Iowa State’s leading scorer was Joens, who had 17 and fouled out of the game. Guard Emily Ryan had a nice night with 13 points.
After the big win, West Virginia’s next game will be against the Kansas Jayhawks. The Mountaineers will look to defend home court for the second straight game when KU comes to town on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Tip-off for the Big 12 showdown is scheduled for 7 p.m., at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.