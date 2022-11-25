The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team suffered their first defeat of the new season, falling 78-40 in the final game of the Cancún Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico.
The Mountaineers came into the final game of the tournament against the No. 13 ranked Wolfpack with the first 5-0 start in five years up for grabs, but a poor second quarter put such a start out of reach for West Virginia.
The first quarter was manageable for the Mountaineers, as the Wolfpack had a good but not insurmountable 19-12 lead after the first ten minutes of the game.
The second quarter was a much different story, as NC State pulled away and won the second ten minutes of the game 24 to 6, putting them up 43-18 at halftime.
After that, the result of the game was all but confirmed, as the Wolfpack won the final two quarters to extend their lead by 13 points and defeat WVU 78-40.
Once again, the backcourt of fifth-year point guard Madisen Smith and sophomore shooting guard JJ Quinerly led the Mountaineers in scoring and were the only West Virginia players to reach double-digits in points.
Quinerly scored 16 points to go with her five rebounds and an assist, and Smith scored 11 while grabbing three rebounds. Surprisingly, Quinerly’s assist was the only of the game for the Mountaineers.
Redshirt sophomore guard Kyah Watson continued to lead the Mountaineers in rebounds, grabbing seven off the glass, while junior Kylee Blacksten and sophomore Isis Beh recorded the only blocks of the game for WVU.
Hemingway was the only other Mountaineer to record more than three points, as all other scorers besides Blacksten had two points or less.
The Mountaineers return home in their next game to face NC Central at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Streaming will be available on ESPN+.