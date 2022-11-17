The West Virginia women’s basketball team took a 22-point win over Winthrop Thursday morning at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The 10 a.m. tipoff celebrated Education Day, hosting elementary and middle schools in the area.
Tip off began with a jump ball won by WVU, starting the Mountaineers’ dominant offensive performance. Senior guard Jayla Hemingway scored the first points for West Virginia just 15 seconds into the game.
Hemingway would go on to score 12 points in the contest, the second highest scorer of the matchup for the Mountaineers.
Junior guard Savannah Samuel led scoring in the first quarter for West Virginia with five points. At the end of the first, WVU led Winthrop 16-12.
The Mountaineers’ defense controlled the second quarter, holding Winthrop to seven points. A three-pointer by fifth-year guard Sarah Bates put the Mountaineers up by 11 going into halftime, leading the Eagles 30-19.
Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s team extended its double-digit lead in the third quarter with an early three-pointer by fifth-year guard Madisen Smith, putting the Mountaineers up by 14 points.
Smith was West Virginia’s overall leading scorer in the contest, recording 15 points. The fifth-year guard also had one rebound and two assists. At the end of the third quarter, West Virginia led Winthrop 50-34.
WVU scored an impressive 20 points in the fourth quarter, led by guard Kyah Watson, contributing five points. Fifth-year guard Dani Nichols and redshirt sophomore forward Isis Beh also contributed offensively, with a combined seven points.
At the end of the contest, West Virginia averaged 1.029 points per possession, taking the victory over Winthrop 70-48.
This victory marks West Virginia’s second win of the season, earning the squad an undefeated 2-0 record. Winthrop falls to 0-4.
Plitzuweit and the Mountaineers take on their next competition on Sunday, Nov. 20 facing off against Appalachian State. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Streaming will be available on ESPN+.