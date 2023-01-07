The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team and first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit won their first Big 12 game of the season Saturday afternoon, defeating Kansas State 77-70 at the Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.
Twenty-point performances from Kylee Blacksten, JJ Quinerly and Jayla Hemingway helped West Virginia (10-4, 1-2 Big 12) overcome a second-half push from Kansas State (12-4, 1-2 Big 12).
The Mountaineers came into the third game of the conference slate with an 0-2 record against their Big 12 foes, with 20+ point losses against No. 20 Oklahoma and No. 11 Iowa State.
Although Kansas State, with their 12-3 record and recent 86-72 win against Oklahoma State, may have been a tough opponent to tackle, WVU began and ended the game on the right note overcoming a poor third quarter to win.
West Virginia excelled in the first half, turning a 19-15 lead after one quarter into a 42-32 halftime lead, outscoring Kansas State 23-17 in the second quarter.
But the Mountaineers ran into trouble in the third quarter, with the Wildcats going on an 18-9 run to the end. However, the Mountaineers started like they finished — winning the fourth quarter 19-15, sealing a 77-70 victory.
Quinerly was crucial for West Virginia once again, leading the team with 22 points and also helping out with seven rebounds.
Blacksten, the junior transfer and Colorado Springs native, had a great game on her return to the region, scoring 20 points and leading WVU with nine rebounds.
Hemingway also scored 20 points and had seven rebounds and three assists. Likewise, fifth-year point guard Madisen Smith led the Mountaineers with four assists.
West Virginia could reach .500 in the Big 12 slate on Tuesday when they welcome the last-place TCU Horned Frogs (6-7, 0-2) to the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. with streaming available on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.