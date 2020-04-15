West Virginia head women's basketball coach Mike Carey announced Wednesday that the team inked four players to scholarships in the 2020 recruiting class.
The newcomers consist of one forward and three guards. All four of them have previous experience at the collegiate level.
“This is an extremely exciting day for our program,” Carey said in a press release. “I am thrilled about the addition of each of these players as they all bring a different skill set and add a different element to our roster. I am really looking forward to getting back on the court, and to the start of the 2020-2021 season. The future is extremely bright for our program.”
Jasmine Carson, a 5-foot-10 guard, comes to Morgantown after spending the past two seasons at Georgia Tech.
During her sophomore season, Carson averaged 9.7 points per game while shooting 35.9% from the field and a team-high 33.8% from the three-point line.
Jayla Hemingway is the only other WVU signee to have previous experience at the Division I level. She spent her freshman season at Mississippi State, before opting to take her talents elsewhere.
A 5-foot-11 guard, Hemingway averaged 1.6 points per game for the Bulldogs this past season.
Abby Ogle, a native of Baldwin City, Kansas, joins the Mountaineers after spending the past two seasons with Hutchinson Community College in the state.
Playing the guard position, the 5-foot-8 Ogle averaged 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game during her sophomore season. She shot nearly 60% from the field, in addition to knocking down three-pointers at a 37.5% rate.
Ariel Cummings is the lone forward coming to West Virginia in the class. Standing 6-foot-3, she comes to WVU after spending the past two seasons at Chipola Community College in Florida.
During her sophomore season, Cummings averaged a double-double for the Indians, scoring 13.9 points and bringing down 11.5 rebounds per game.