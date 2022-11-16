After a dominant win in its season opener, the West Virginia women’s basketball team looks for another victory at the WVU Coliseum on Thursday in an early-morning matchup against Winthrop.
The Mountaineers beat USC Upstate by an impressive 50 points in their first game of the season and are looking to start a winning streak against another non-conference opponent.
Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s second game as a Mountaineer also arrives Thursday, as the coach was hired in March of 2022 and is officially 1-0 at WVU.
In the season opener, WVU had a pair of double-digit scorers that led its offensive attack. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly led the team with a game-high 19 points, and fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith contributed 11 points.
Quinerly and Smith will play a crucial part in the Mountaineers' offense on Thursday against the Eagles. Guards Jayla Hemingway and Danni Nichols are also threats to Winthrop’s defense, as they combined for 16 points in the season opener.
West Virginia’s sophomore transfer guard Kyah Watson totaled seven rebounds in her WVU debut and has the opportunity to improve her statistics against the Eagles. Watson previously played under Plitzuweit at South Dakota and followed the head coach in the move to Morgantown.
The Mountaineers have only played one regular season game so far this season in comparison to Winthrop, which has already completed and lost its first three games.
While West Virginia is 1-0, Winthrop will enter the Coliseum on Thursday with an 0-3 record under head coach Semeka Randall Lay.
Randall Lay was an assistant coach at West Virginia from 2007-08 alongside former head coach Mike Carey before she began her own head coaching career.
Winthrop’s main offensive threat is senior guard Shamyjha Price, averaging 10 points per game. Forward Paige Powell leads the Eagles in rebounds, averaging six per game.
The matchup against West Virginia and Winthrop celebrates Education Day, hosting elementary and middle schools in the area.
Tipoff is set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 at the WVU Coliseum and streaming will be available on ESPN+.