The West Virginia University women's basketball team will take on the Tennessee Lady Volunteers as part of the 2020-21 SEC/Big 12 Challenge, WVU Athletics announced on Thursday.
The game will be played at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The date and time will be announced at a later date.
This season's matchup will be the first between the two teams since Nov. 21, 2007, when the No. 1 Lady Vols defeated the No. 16 Mountaineers, 67-49.
In last season's SEC/Big 12 Challenge, the Mountaineers upset No. 10 Mississippi State on Dec. 8.
The remainder of the 2020-21 WVU schedule has yet to be announced.