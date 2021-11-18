The No. 22 West Virginia women’s basketball team returns to action at the WVU Coliseum, Friday at noon as it hosts Kennesaw State.
The Mountaineers (1-0) opened their season with an emphatic 86-33 victory over Saint Francis on Tuesday.
Five West Virginia players scored in the double-digits against Saint Francis and Esmery Martinez led the way with 19. KK Deans poured in 18, fifth-year transfer Yemiyah Morris scored 12 in her first game as a Mountaineer, Kari Niblack and freshman JJ Quinerly added 10 apiece.
For the Owls (1-2), they come in with two straight losses, including one to No. 18 Georgia Tech team. Kennesaw State defeated Thomas University by a score of 100-31 in its first game of the season.
Looking ahead to this matchup, Martinez will be one of many threats that the Owls will have to deal with. She pulled down seven rebounds against Saint Francis to go along with the 19 points. Apart from Martinez, Deans is a skilled guard that excels on both ends of the floor, Denas finished with seven steals in the previous contest.
The Owls are led by Alexis Poole, who is averaging 13.7 points and eight rebounds per game at. Amani Johnson is another Owl averaging double-digit points with 10 per game, Johnson has also added 4.7 assists per contest.
West Virginia will have to be sure to rebound well against Poole and Stacie Jones who combine for 13 rebounds per game.
The WVU offense will also have to protect the ball, Kennesaw State forced Thomas University into a whopping 43 turnovers. The Owls also forced 24 turnovers against Florida International University.
The game is scheduled to tipoff at noon as part of the yearly Kids Game tradition. Kids from local schools will be bussed in to attend the game. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.