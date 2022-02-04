The West Virginia women’s basketball team will look to build upon a conference win last time out as they finish their road trip at Oklahoma on Saturday.
The victory for the Mountaineers (11-8, 4-5 Big 12) came in Fort Worth where they claimed a win over TCU by eight points. Madisen Smith (18), JJ Quinerly (16), and Esmery Martinez (11) finished with double-digit point totals for WVU.
As for Oklahoma (19-3, 8-2 Big 12), they come in riding a three-game winning streak. The Sooners have won two straight games against top-ten squads, edging out Texas by two and Baylor by one.
With KK Deans ruled out for the season, West Virginia comes into the matchup led by Martinez, who averages 11.6 points per game. Smith and Quinerly are behind her averaging a tick under seven points.
The duo of Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson help to make Oklahoma one of the best teams in the country. Williams averages 18.4 points per game, while Robertson scores 17.6 per game on 46.5 percent shooting from three-point range.
West Virginia held a halftime lead the last time these squads faced off, but Oklahoma had a massive third quarter that drove them to a 12 point victory.
Williams had 23 in that matchup while Robertson had 22 and Skylar Vann scored 15 points off the bench. Martinez posted 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Mountaineers in that one.
WVU made just four of their 28 three-point attempts in the last match, so the Mountaineers will have to improve their shot selection and efficiency in order to pick up an upset win. The Sooners made 10 three-pointers, with Robertson accounting for half of them.
Tipoff from the Lloyd Noble Center is set for 4 p.m. Fans can listen into the action via 100.9 FM.