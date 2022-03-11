West Virginia’s comeback attempt came up just short, with the No. 7 seeded Mountaineers losing to No. 2 seed Iowa State in the Big 12 Quarterfinals, 66-60.
The Mountaineers got off to a start and were able to hang with the Cyclones. West Virginia was able to keep pace in a high-scoring first quarter. West Virginia got going with a JJ Quinerly jumper, before Iowa State would respond.
That trend would continue for the rest of the first quarter, with the most consecutive points scored, being five by Iowa State. The Cyclones would be held scoreless over the final 2:27, but took a 21-19 lead into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, the Cyclones were able to take advantage of West Virginia’s offensive struggles. The Mountaineers went 4-for-17 in the second quarter, while missing all six of their three-point attempts.
Iowa State on the other hand, went 8-for-17 from three-point range and knocked down four three-pointers of their own, to carry a 41-28 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, West Virginia would try and get back into the game. The Mountaineers trailed by 21, with just over two minutes having gone by.
West Virginai would go on a 16-2 run to close the quarter, led by Quinerly’s six points. West Virginia would trail the Cyclones by only seven points heading into the final 10 minutes of play.
In the fourth quarter, the Cyclones were able to recover from a disastrous end to the third. Iowa State opened the fourth with a three-pointer, and then would keep the lead at 10, after two free throws. The Cyclones would lead by nine with about three minutes to play after Emily Ryan scored her sixth point of the fourth quarter.
The Mountaineers would cut the deficit to five with 22 seconds to play and then to four with 17 seconds to play, but were unable to complete the comeback.
West Virgniia shot 37% from the field on the day, while missing 17 three-pointers.
Iowa State advances to the Big 12 semifinals, while the Mountaineers await a postseason tournament opportunity.