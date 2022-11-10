The West Virginia women's basketball team began the Dawn Plitzuweit era against the University of South Carolina Upstate Spartans at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, taking a dominant 81-31 victory.
The game saw the debuts of six Mountaineers, transfer guards Sarah Bates, Kyah Watson, Danni Nichols, forwards Tavy Digs and Kylee Blacksten, and the lone freshman guard Imarianah Russell.
It didn’t take long for Plitzuweit's tenure to start off on a good note, with Watson nailling a three-pointer on the first possession of the game and after five minutes, a 10-2 Mountaineer lead forced the Spartans into a timeout.
By the end of the first quarter, West Virginia led USC Upstate 19-4, and the Mountaineers continued to build their lead even while rotating players regularly, leading 37-13, with fifth-year point guard Madisen Smith leading West Virginia with nine points through the first half.
The second half brought more of the same, as the Mountaineers eventually built a 56-17 lead, as the Spartans trailed 60-22 at the end of the third quarter.
WVU finished out the last quarter at the same pace, as Plitzuweit won her first game as West Virginia head coach 81-31. Following the game, she praised the home crowd for helping the team in the win.
“I thought our crowd was a big part of this win, that was really a great way to start things off and [I] really appreciate our veterans and military personnel who were here, and certainly appreciate the [Mountaineer] Maniacs who came out, that was a great student crowd," Plitzuweit said.
"I was actually kinda laughing at some point in time about things that they were saying, so I thought that was really great, gave us a lot of energy” Plitzuweit said. “And our young ladies did a great job of taking that energy and playing really hard. Our defense was really solid and we were able to force a lot of turnovers while also not giving up a lot in early offense."
Plitzuweit and West Virginia will have a week off before their second game of the young season, as they face Winthrop next Thursday, Nov. 17. Tip-off is set for 10 a.m., with streaming available on ESPN+.