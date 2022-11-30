The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team cruised to their sixth win of the season on Wednesday, defeating the NC Central Eagles 87-58 to move to 5-1 on the year.
A 43-27 halftime deficit was too much for NC Central to overcome, as they fell to 2-6 in a dominant win for the Mountaineers despite a slow start.
Maintaining a common theme from this season, the Mountaineers played great defense and pestered the opposing ball handlers, collecting 13 steals on the night.
All 12 Mountaineers to enter the game scored at least four points and the starters were able to get some rest with only one player recording more than 23 minutes, due to the lopsided score.
Fifth-year guard Madisen Smith once again led the Mountaineers in scoring, as the Greenville, South Carolina native shot 7-for-14 and scored 20 points, while also leading the team with five assists.
Senior guard Jayla Hemingway was second on the team with 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting, tying junior forward Kylee Blacksten for the team lead with six rebounds.
Junior guard Savannah Samuel and fifth-year guard Danni Nichols, were the other Mountaineers to reach double digits with 12 points and 10 points respectively.
Four West Virginia players had at least three assists, as Nichols finished with three. Sophomore guards JJ Quinerly and Kyah Watson had four each and fifth-year guard Sarah Bates led the team with five assists.
The Mountaineers led 25-16 at the end of the first quarter, and by the end of the third quarter were up by 66-37, as the tight score early in the game may have made the Eagles seem closer than they were.
Junior guard Tippy Robertson and senior guard Kira Lowery, led NC Central in scoring with 12 and 11 points each. Robertson also added four rebounds, which was tied for the team's high.
The Mountaineers are back in action on Saturday, Dec. 3., as they take on another Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponent.
Tip-off against the Delaware State Hornets is set for 2 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum, with streaming available on ESPN+.