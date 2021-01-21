Just one year ago, the West Virginia women’s basketball team was suffering a season-defining losing streak. The Mountaineers lost 11 out of their last 15 games, limping into the Big 12 tournament in March that was eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fast forward one season, the Mountaineers are enduring yet another season-defining streak, but this one is a six-game winning streak, which has placed them in third place in the Big 12 standings.
In a season that has been mostly marred by the ever-lingering effects of the worldwide pandemic, including no fans, canceled, postponed or rescheduled games, some critics and pundits will write off the team’s success due to the idea that the entire season is one big asterisk.
In reality, the winning streak is a defining moment of a resilient and impressive team, one that plays every game with the motto ‘Physical for 40.’ From top to bottom of the roster, there isn’t a single player who doesn’t play each game like it’s their last.
During this weird, and unprecedented season, the team — largely the same one that struggled just a year ago — has proven themselves to be one of the country’s toughest opponents, and that was on full display Wednesday evening.
The sixth straight win for the Mountaineers was the most impressive one yet. At one point, the Mountaineers found themselves down by six points at the half, and as many as 12 points in the second half to the Kansas State Wildcats (5-5, 0-3 Big 12).
In the fourth quarter, West Virginia utilized its full-court press to mount a 21-0 run, riding it all the way to a 65-56 victory.
“We went into that press, Esmery (Martinez) did a great job on the ball,” head coach Mike Carey said. “Our players showed a lot of heart once again and were able to come back and get the win.”
A “next-man-up” attitude is one of the keys to West Virginia’s success. This past season, much of the offense seemingly fell solely on the back of since-graduated Tynice Martin, who struggled with that amount of responsibility, especially against the often stingy defenses of the Big 12.
As a result, Martin, who was known as one of the country's most consistent shooters, struggled to a career-low 36% shooting mark, respectively. Her struggles shooting the ball became a common theme across the entire team, who could only stand and watch as their best player forced shots instead of passes, and were subsequently suffocated by the rest of the Big 12.
This year, however, has been the opposite. The Mountaineers feature one of the best front-courts in the entire country. Sophomore Kirsten “KK” Deans, junior Madisen Smith, junior Jasmine Carson off the bench and then anchored by star senior guard Kysre Gondrezick.
“'Im very proud of the team," Carey said following the team's win against Oklahoma State on Jan. 16. “Kysre not being here should've been a bigger issue for us than it was. The girls all stepped up today. The win was a total team effort.”
“Without the bench, there's no doubt in my mind we would’ve lost this game,” Carey said following a win over Texas Tech.
In addition to the prolific front court, sophomore Esmery Martinez and junior Kari Niblack have been dominant inside the paint and on the boards, making this Mountaineer team one of the best teams in the country.
“I was just told Esmery (Martinez) had 21 rebounds,” Carey said after an early season win against James Madison. “That was the first time since the 1984-85 season that a WVU women's basketball player has done that, so that's great.”
In Wednesday’s contest, Gondrezick, Martinez, and Niblack each scored in double-digits, at 22 points, 11 points and 23 points, respectively.
The offense has become almost impossible for opposing defenses to guard, scoring an impressive 77 points per game, a huge improvement over last season’s mark of 64.
Success on the offensive side of the ball is largely in part to Kysre Gondrezick, who leads the team in many categories including points per game, minutes and assists. Smith and Martinez are both shooting over 45% as starters, a mark that not a single player on last year’s team eclipsed.
Playing good and strong defense has always been an area where Mike Carey’s teams have been successful in the past, and this year has been no different. The team has only been allowing 63.3 points per game for the opposition, whereas the team last year had been giving up 69.1 at this point in their season.
West Virginia’s defense has been able to take advantage of its opponent’s mistakes all season long - scoring an impressive 17.9 points per game off of turnovers this year. The previous year, the Mountaineers only managed 15 points a game from the same fashion. Gondrezick also leads the team in steals, with 24 on the year.