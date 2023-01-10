The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team had an emphatic victory Tuesday night, defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 77-45 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The Mountaineers now move to .500 against Big 12 teams.
West Virginia has won its last two games following two losses to open up the Big 12 slate.
Tonight, the Mountaineers (11-4, 2-2 Big 12) dominated most of the game, as TCU (6-9, 0-4 Big 12) continues its skid this season.
The lead came early for the Mountaineers, who scored the first six points of the game and eventually led 15-2 after eight and a half minutes leading 17-4 to end the first quarter.
However, the second quarter was in TCU’s favor, with the Horned Frogs using a 14-7 run to outscore the Mountaineers 19-14 during the second ten minutes of the game.
At halftime, the Mountaineers led the Horned Frogs 31-23, with fifth-year point guard Madisen Smith leading the team in both points with 13 and assists with four.
WVU went on a major run in the third quarter, scoring the first nine points of the second half.
After that, they went on a 17-7 to win the third quarter 26-7 and made their lead 57-30 with a quarter to play. In the end, a 20-15 fourth quarter gave the Mountaineers a 77-45 win for their eleventh win of the year and two out of four in Big 12 games.
Smith led the Mountaineers in points and assists with 18 and eight. Senior Jayla Hemingway led WVU with eight rebounds. Also scoring in double figures was JJ Quinerly with 11 points and Savannah Samuel, who had 13 points to go with seven rebounds off the bench.
WVU can go above .500 in the Big 12 on Sunday when they host the No. 18 Baylor Bears at the Coliseum. The game will be televised on ESPNU.