The West Virginia women's basketball team dropped their second Big 12 matchup on Saturday night, falling to Kansas State 71-61.
Guard KK Deans led the Mountaineers (7-5, 0-2 Big 12) in scoring with 16 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Guard Madisen Smith was the only other double-digit scorer with 13 for West Virginia.
Kansas State (13-2, 3-0 Big 12) was led by guards Serena Sundell and Jaelyn Glenn who scored 21 and 20 points, respectively. All-American hopeful forward Ayoka Lee finished with a 14 point, 12 rebound double double for the Wildcats as well.
The Mountaineers had six different scorers in the first quarter that allowed them to take a lead. Two free throws from guard Jayla Hemingway gave West Virginia a 14-13 lead heading into the second quarter.
In the second quarter the Mountaineers were able to open up a big lead on the Wildcats. Smith added four of her points in the quarter in order to make the score 35-28 going into the halftime break.
The second half saw the game change as it was dominated by Kansas State. A three pointer from Glenn gave the Wildcats a 49-46 lead going into the fourth quarter after both teams traded points throughout the third.
West Virginia tied the game with a three pointer to start the fourth quarter, but Kansas State dominated down the stretch to earn the win. Sundell was clutch as time wound down in order to close out the 71-61 win.
Three point percentage was important in deciding the winner in such a close game statistically. Kansas State shot 34% from beyond the arc while West Virginia shot a meager 22%. The Wildcats took twice the amount of three pointers as the Mountaineers.
The Mountaineers held Lee to her second lowest scoring total of the season with those 14 points, but it still was not enough for them to take advantage and get a win.
West Virginia will return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 12 when it hosts Texas Tech for another Big 12 matchup. That game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff.