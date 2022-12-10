The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team heads to Pennsylvania as they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in State College on Sunday, looking to start the Dawn Plitzuweit era 8-1.
The Mountaineers have been nearly flawless through their first month under the new head coach, with a 78-40 loss in Cancún on Black Friday to the No. 13 NC State Wildcats being the only blemish on their resume.
WVU has mostly been dominant, on average winning their games by just under 33 points.
West Virginia (7-1) is starting to ramp up their schedule, as their matchup with Penn State is followed by games against the Georgia Bulldogs and University of Miami (Ohio) before starting up the Big 12 portion of their schedule at home against the Oklahoma Sooners on New Year’s Eve in Morgantown.
Winning the three games before the Big 12 slate will be crucial for the Mountaineers, who can head into conference play at 10-1, giving them more room for error against their conference foes.
The story of the season for West Virginia has been the play of guards Madisen Smith and JJ Quinerly, with the Mountaineer's backcourt being the only players on the team to be averaging double digit points per game.
Smith, a fifth-year point guard from Greenville, South Carolina, is averaging 15.1 points per games leading the Mountaineers in that category as well as steals with 2.6 per game.
Smith also notched her 1,000th career point on Dec. 8, finishing with nine points on the night.
Quinerly, a sophomore shooting guard from Norfolk, Virginia, is second on the team with 10.4 points per game.
They’ll be matched up against senior guard Makenna Marisa, who leads the 7-3 Nittany Lions with 18.7 points and 4.4 assists per game.
Tip-off from the Bryce Jordan Center is set for 4 p.m. and streaming will be avaiable on Big 10+. U92 will also be broadcasting the game on 91.7 FM and at u92themoose.com.