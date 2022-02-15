After dropping three straight games, the West Virginia women’s basketball team will look to get back on track against Kansas on Tuesday night.
The Mountaineers (11-11, 4-8 Big 12) come into this game following a 75-57 loss against No. 10 Baylor on Saturday. West Virginia shot just 32.4% from the field, while going 3-of-12 from beyond the arc in the loss.
In their last three games, West Virginia has hurt themselves by turning the ball over. The Mountaineers have averaged just under 23 turnovers per game during the losing streak. Against Baylor, West Virginia’s second half struggles continued, allowing the Bears to outscore them 46-29.
Kansas and West Virginia met less than a week ago, with Kansas getting a 65-47 win over the Mountaineers. West Virginia struggled on the glass, getting out-rebounded 48-30.
"All you need to know is that they had eight dead ball rebounds. That's all you need to know,” West Virginia head coach Mike Carey said. “We were slow motion. Two steps slow. Wouldn't reverse the ball. Went too deep. Turned it over. How many fast breaks we had and didn't score. How many airballs we shot. It's just ridiculous."
West Virginia went cold from the field, shooting 33% from the field, while the Mountaineers missed 14 three-pointers against the Jayhawks.
Kansas’ two leading scorers guards Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin torched the Mountaineers. The pair combined to score 35 of Kansas’ points, while also going a combined 10-of-28 from the field.
West Virginia has been led over the past three games by guard Madisen Smith who has scored 18 points in three of her last four games.
The Mountaineers are currently towards the bottom of the Big 12 standings and are not trending in the right direction. West Virginia is currently seventh in the Big 12, and are only two games from being last in the conference.
The Mountaineers and Jayhawks are set to tip-off at 8 p.m. from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The game will be televised on ESPN+.