The West Virginia women’s basketball team dropped its second-straight game against No. 16 Kentucky by a score of 83-60 on Wednesday night in Lexington, Kentucky.
For the Mountaineers (4-2), it was Kirsten “KK” Deans who led the way with 20 points on an efficient 61.5% shooting while Esmery Martinez provided 14 points and 10 rebounds as the only other double-digit scorer.
Kentucky (5-1) was led by All-American guard Rhyne Howard who finished with 27 points and seven rebounds. Dre’una Edwards added 19 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks, while Jada Walker provided 13 points for the Wildcats.
The first quarter was the only even part of the matchup, as it was West Virginia who went into the break with a 17-16 lead. Deans scored seven of her points in the opening quarter and traded buckets with Howard who posted eight in the first quarter.
After the first quarter, it was all Kentucky.
The Wildcats outscored West Virginia by 10 points to open up a 40-31 lead at halftime. Jada Walker and Treasure Hunt combined for 10-straight Kentucky points early in the second and helped the Wildcats begin to pull away.
The second half started with Kentucky and West Virginia trading points once again. The score was 47-41 in the third quarter when Kentucky went on a 9-0 run to extend its lead even further. Kentucky took a 62-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
The last interim saw the Wildcats close out an emphatic victory over the Mountaineers. Howard continued to score at will until the very end while Walker scored the last points of the game.
West Virginia was outrebounded 43-28 in the matchup, with Kentucky adding 21 second-chance points to the Mountaineers’ five. Kentucky also finished shooting 51% from the floor and 58% from beyond the arc, so it had no problem scoring on the Mountaineer defense.
West Virginia’s defense was able to force 19 turnovers, but things came far too easily for the Wildcats on offense.
Next up for West Virginia is a matchup with Charlotte at the WVU Coliseum on Dec. 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.