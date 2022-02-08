The West Virginia women’s basketball team will look to rebound from a tough loss as they host Kansas on Wednesday night at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers (11-9, 4-6 Big 12) lost a double-overtime battle to No. 18 Oklahoma on the road on Saturday, losing 101-99. In two games since losing their leading scorer KK Deans to a season-ending injury, West Virginia has shot a combined 45.7% from the field.
Madisen Smith has been one of the Mountaineers who has picked up the slack since Deans’ absence scoring 18 points in both games since her departure. Smith and the Mountaineers went 8-of-15 from beyond the arc against the Sooners on Saturday, losing in the final seconds.
Kansas (15-5, 6-4 Big 12) comes into this game having won three straight games. The Jayhawks beat Oklahoma State twice in the span of five days, and then beat TCU 75-60 on Saturday.
During their three-game win streak, Kansas’ Holly Kersgieter has scored double-digit points in all three games. Kersgieter scored 17, 19, and 11 points in those three games respectively. Kersgieter leads all Jayhawks, averaging 14.4 points per game, while Zakiyah Franklin is averaging 11.1 points per game.
Kansas is averaging 17.4 turnovers per game, while West Virginia is forcing 20.8 turnovers per game. The Mountaineers have forced 37 turnovers in their past two games, resulting in 48 points off those turnovers.
Since Deans has been out, West Virginia had four players score at least 16 points against Oklahoma, while against TCU, West Virginia had three players score at least 11 points. Against Oklahoma, West Virginia out-rebounded the Sooners, 47-38, including Kari Niblack having 12 rebounds.
West Virginia currently ranks seventh in the Big 12 standings. The Mountaineers are 4-6 in conference play and sit behind Texas at 5-5, and Kansas at 6-4. West Virginia is set to play Kansas twice in the span of six days, with Wednesday’s match up being the first of the two.
West Virginia and Kansas are set to tip-off at 7 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 9, with the game being televised on ESPN+.