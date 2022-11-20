The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team finished a three game home slate to start their season, defeating the Appalachian State Mountaineers 72-51 to improve to 3-0.
The WVU Coliseum has played host to three wins in three games for the start of Dawn Plitzuweit’s time as the Mountaineers' head coach, following 81-31 and 70-48 wins over USC Upstate and Winthrop.
Meanwhile, Appalachian State (1-4) falls to 0-4 against Divisions I teams, only beating Division II opponent Lees-McRae.
The game was not a blowout for 40 minutes though, as the Mountaineers only led 14-12 after one quarter. At halftime though, West Virginia had managed to increase their lead to 31-22, as it began to gain control of the game.
The Mountaineers backed this up, as 20-14 and 21-15 third and fourth quarters more than doubled their lead, culminating in a 72-51 victory for WVU.
Forward Kylee Blacksten, a transfer from Colorado, was the star of the show for the Mountaineers, shooting 8-12 to score a team-leading 18 points along with her bringing down eight rebounds.
Sophomore Kyah Watson also got eight rebounds and despite being 5’10, Watson has 20 rebounds this season and has averaged 6.67 per game.
Also in double digits for West Virginia were forward Jayla Hemingway and guard Madisen Smith. Hemingway led West Virginia with nine rebounds in addition to scoring 11 points. Smith scored 13 points and dished out a team-high seven assists.
Guard Danni Nichols once again impressed off the bench, shooting 3-for-4 to score six points and get six rebounds. Junior Savannah Samuel scored seven points on 3-for-6 shooting.
The West Virginia defense tormented the Mountaineers of Appalachian State, holding them to 17-for-60 shooting and 4-for-24 shooting on three point attempts.
Their percentages were 28.3% and 16.7%, the latter being the lowest of a West Virginia opponent this season.
Next the Mountaineers will travel to warmer weather, heading to Mexico to face Central Michigan as well as No. 10 NC State on Thanksgiving night and Black Friday at 6:30 and 4 p.m. respectively.