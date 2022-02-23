The West Virginia women’s basketball team will make their second-to-last road trip of the season as they take on Texas Tech on Wednesday night, looking to snap a five-game losing streak.
The Mountaineers; who have lost five straight games, beat Texas Tech in these two teams’ first meeting. West Virginia beat the Red Raiders 64-53 back on Jan. 12. In that game, West Virginia was led by KK Deans and Madisen Smith who each scored 15 points in the victory.
Texas Tech was led by Vivian Gray who scored 16 points and is averaging just under 21 points per game. The Red Raiders are coming off a three-point loss to Kansas, after beating No. 15 Oklahoma 97-87.
The Mountaineers are coming off a loss to Texas on Sunday, when the Longhorns did not make a three-pointer, but dominated West Virginia inside the paint.
"We couldn't keep their point guard out of the paint," West Virginia head coach Mike Carey said after the loss. "When we were in front of her, she just shot over us. They didn't hit a 3. All their shots were inside in the paint, just shooting over our smaller guards."
Against Texas, Kari Niblack and Esmery Martinez shined, as the two combined to score 22 points and had 10 rebounds. West Virginia also got another 10 points from Smith. Since losing Deans for the season, one of the biggest differences for West Virginia has been the play of JJ Quinerly.
Over her last eight games Quinerly has become quite streaky, going back-and-forth between scoring double digits and single digits in her last eight games.
Both West Virginia and Texas Tech are sitting near the bottom of the Big 12, with the Mountaineers sitting just one game above the Red Raiders currently.
The game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.