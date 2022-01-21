The start of Big 12 action has not been favorable to the West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team. They’ve lost two straight games, and have lost four of their last five. Saturday will present a good opportunity to turn things around as they travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to play another struggling team in the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.
West Virginia (8-7, 1-4 Big 12) will be entering Stillwater after taking an 88-76 loss to the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday. Oklahoma State (6-9, 1-5 Big 12) is also coming off a brutal loss, falling to the No. 15 Baylor Bears on Wednesday.
So how can the Mountaineers stop the Cowgirls? Well, the easiest way to do that would be to shut down junior guard Lauren Fields.
Fields is averaging 16.4 points per game, which is about twice as much as their second-highest scorer, while also being second on the Cowgirls in rebounds per game (4.4), assists per game (1.6), and leading the team in steals (39), and blocks (14).
However, that is not to say she is the only player to focus on. Sophomore forward Taylen Collins has been the second-best Cowgirl, as she is the only other player to start all 14 games, and is second on the team in points per game (8.7), field goal percentage (.536), steals per game (16) and leads the team in rebounds per game (6.6).
The Mountaineers will be counting on fifth-year center Yemiyah Morris to keep the ball out of the basket, as she leads the team with 18 blocks.
But stopping the Cowgirls on defense won’t be enough. The Mountaineers offense will also have to prevent Oklahoma State from doing the same to them.
Mountaineer junior guard KK Deans will lead the way on offense, as she leads the team with 15.3 points per game, while leading the team with 62 assists this season.
Deans will also be expected to contribute on defense by getting some steals, as her 25 steals are the second-most of any Mountaineer this season.
Junior forward Esmery Martinez will also be a part of it as well, as she is second on the team with 11.1 points per game, and also leads the team with 7.9 rebounds per game.
The game is set to tip-off at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.