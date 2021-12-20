The West Virginia women’s basketball team returns to action with a former Big East opponent on Monday when they travel to take on the USF Bulls in the opening game of the West Palm Beach Invitational.
The Mountaineers (6-2) are back on the court after a 75-68 overtime victory over James Madison on Dec. 12. Guard KK Deans and forward Kari Niblack led the way with 17 and 15 points, respectively.
USF (8-3) is coming off of a 62-46 win over High Point that saw forward Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu pour in 19 points to go with 16 from froward Bethy Mununga.
Looking at this matchup, the Bulls come in with two wins over ranked PAC-12 opponents in Oregon and Stanford. Fankam Mendjiadeu stands at 6’4 and poses another tall threat against the Mountaineers.
Guard Elisa Pinzan is the floor general for the Bulls and comes in with four games of nine assists or more. Guards Elena Tsineke, Maria Alvarez, and forward Shae Leverett will also feature in the matchup for USF.
For the Mountaineers, Deans is the leading scorer as she averages 16.5 points per game. Forward Esmery Martinez is averaging 12 points and nine rebounds in eight games this season, while forward Ari Gray is a valuable scorer off the bench pouring in seven points per game.
Rebounding will be a key component of this game, with USF and West Virginia out rebounding opponents by at least six boards on average. Mununga comes in with 131 rebounds while Martinez has 69 on the year.
This game is the first of two in the tournament, with West Virginia slated to finish the tournament against Michigan State on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Tipoff from Massimino Court is set for 1:15 p.m. on Monday. Fans can view the matchup on FloHoops or listen in via Mountaineer Sports Network, 100.9 FM.