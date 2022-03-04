The West Virginia women’s basketball team will look to keep its winning streak alive as it closes the regular season on Saturday against No. 8 Iowa State.
The Mountaineers (14-13, 7-10 Big 12) are coming off of a 74-62 victory over Kansas State in double overtime. Forward Esmery Martinez had a vintage performance for West Virginia, showing off her very best as she led the team with 22 points and 19 rebounds. Guard Madisen Smith also contributed 22 points for the squad.
As for the Cyclones (23-4, 12-3 Big 12), they are coming off of a loss to Baylor. Guard Ashley Joens poured in 19 points to lead the team but struggled as she shot 21% and fouled out of the contest.
Joens, who averages 20 points per game and nine rebounds, is the leader for this Iowa State team. Guard Lexi Donarski is right behind her averaging 15 points per game for the Cyclones.
The Mountaineers are led by Martinez who is averaging 11 points and nine rebounds per game. Guard JJ Quinerly has also been strong in her time as a starter since KK Deans was lost to injury earlier in the season. Smith and forward Kari Niblack will be among other contributors for West Virginia.
It was Iowa State who claimed victory when these two teams met earlier this year in Ames, Iowa. Deans was the leading scorer in that contest for West Virginia, so someone new will have to step up for head coach Mike Carey’s squad.
Joens represents a matchup problem for most teams as a taller guard, and she dominated the Mountaineers earlier this season. Joens had 29 points and 11 rebounds while Donarski and center Beatriz Jordao posted 14 points in the 88-72 win.
Both teams do not have the longest benches, as Iowa State only had seven players in double-digit totals in minutes last time out. Smith played every single minute of West Virginia’s last game as well, so it will be interesting to see which team can outlast the other.
The game will be Senior Day for the squad, with fifth-year senior center Blessing Ejiofor, fifth-year senior forward Ari Gray, fifth-year senior center Yemiyah Morris, senior forward Niblack and senior guard Smith being honored prior to the game for their contributions to this WVU program.
Fans that cannot make it to the WVU Coliseum can catch the game on ESPN+. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.