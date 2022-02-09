After an offensive explosion last Saturday, the West Virginia women’s basketball team struggled to find any offense all night long, shooting just 33.3% from the field, while going 3-of-17 from beyond the arc in their 65-47 loss to Kansas on Wednesday night.
“We were slow in motion, two steps slow, wouldn’t reverse the ball, went too deep, turned it over,” West Virginia head coach Mike Carey said.
West Virginia’s (11-10, 4-7 Big 12) only offense on the evening came in the form of JJ Quinerly who scored a career-high 22 points, while going 9-for-17 from the field. The rest of the Mountaineers went a combined 10-for-40 from the field, while Kansas (16-5, 7-4 Big 12) found success getting to three free throw line, going 23-for-26 from the charity stripe.
“Look at the times they went to the times they went to the foul line, [compared to times] we went to the foul line, they didn’t settle for jumpshots, they went to the rim and got fouled, we settled for jump shots,” Carey said. “We were two steps slow. I knew it, I saw it, two steps slow from tip-off. Slow to everything.”
In the first quarter, the Mountaineers got out to an early 5-3 lead after Esmery Martinez was able to connect on a jumper, followed by a three-pointer from the top of the key. The Mountaineers would lead 11-9 with 3:48 remaining in the first quarter, but would be unable to put the ball through the net for the remainder of the quarter.
While the West Virginia offense went cold, Kansas took advantage. The Jayhawks scored six straight points over the final 2:40 of the first quarter, resulting in the Jayhawks taking a 15-11 lead.
The second quarter started slow for both West Virginia and Kansas, as neither team was able to find anything offensively. Neither team scored a point until Kansas’ Zakiyah Franklin made two free throws at the 5:37 mark of the second quarter.
On the following possession, Madisen Smith would come down and connect on a soft jumper, putting the Mountaineers down 17-13. Kansas’ offense would pick their pace up, going on a 7-0 run, to take a 11-point lead with 1:56 remaining until halftime.
The Mountaineers would score six straight points to cut the deficit to five, but Kansas’ Holly Kersgieter would hit a three-pointer from the left corner as time expired, sending Kansas to halftime up eight.
West Virginia went 3-for-15 from the field in the second quarter, while scoring only eight points, with two of those points coming from the free throw line.
The third quarter started in the exact opposite way from how the first half ended for West Virginia, as the Mountaineer offense was ignited by Quinerly, as she scored five straight points over the first minute of play.
Quinerly would continue to have the hot hand, scoring 15 of West Virginia's 19 third quarter points.
Quinerly would hit a three-pointer to cut the Kansas lead to two with 8:24 left in the third quarter, but the Jayhawks would go on a 12-6 run to lead 41-33 with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter. Quinerly would hit another three-pointer to keep the Mountaineers within striking distance, but Kansas ultimately took a 46-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers continued to struggle offensively, as they scored only four points in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. Kansas was able to take advantage of West Virginia’s inability to get going offensively, scoring six straight points and taking a 14-point lead.
West Virginia continued to struggle for the remainder of the fourth quarter, shooting just 3-for-12 from the field in the final quarter of play.
Franklin would deliver the knockout blow for Kansas, as she received a full-court heave from Kersgieter before putting in a layup and getting fouled, putting Kansas in full control, leading 62-45 with 1:36 left.
The Mountaineers drop their second straight game and now head to face No. 10 Baylor on the road on Saturday at 6 p.m.