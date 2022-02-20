The West Virginia women’s basketball team dropped a close game 67-58 against the No. 14 Texas Longhorns in the annual ‘Play 4 Kay’ Pink Game at the WVU Coliseum on Sunday.
The Mountaineers (11-13, 4-10 Big 12) were paced by Esmery Martinez who posted 13 points and six rebounds while Madisen Smith chipped in with 10 points of her own.
“It was one or two people breaking us down; it was frustrating,” head coach Mike Carey said. “We couldn't keep their point guard out of the paint, [Rori Harmon] was getting inside and shooting over us.”
Harmon had 19 points and eight rebounds while DeYona Gaston scored 13 points for the Longhorns (19-6, 9-5 Big 12).
It was a deadlock between the two teams early in the contest, with the score was 10-9 favoring Texas entering the first media timeout in the opening quarter. Martinez and Kari Niblack accounted for five and four points, respectively, while Harmon and Shay Holle had four for Texas.
Both teams continued to play each other tough for the rest of the quarter. A Niblack jumper at the end of the frame gave the Mountaineers a 15-14 lead going into the second.
Texas started well early in the second quarter, taking an 18-16 lead quickly. The Mountaineers were able to tie it up with two free throws from Madisen Smith after an intentional foul was called on Lauren Ebo.
The foul left Niblack on the floor for some time, and Carey confirmed after the game that she suffered a concussion.
The Longhorns took over at the end of the first half as Warren and Harmon accounted for nine Texas points down the stretch of the second quarter. After the score was 28-28, Texas went on an 8-0 run to end the quarter and take a 36-28 lead going into halftime.
Blessing Ejiofor and JJ Quinerly ignited the Mountaineers offense in the third quarter as they chipped into the Texas lead.
The duo combined for 11 of West Virginia’s 17 points in the third quarter and assisted additional points. Texas carried a 52-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Mountaineers stayed right with the Longhorns down the stretch as a Martinez jumper cut the lead to just five with five minutes remaining.
From there, Texas was able to go on a 6-0 run that sealed the game for the Longhorns. Both teams traded points down the stretch to end the game and give Texas a 67-58 victory.
Carey was quick to commend the Longhorns' physicality and appreciated the battle.
“I love the way they play,” Carey said. “I would love to play that way too. I have no problem with it; when people push and shove, you push and shove back.”
The Mountaineers return to action when they travel to take on Texas Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 23.