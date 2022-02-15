For the second time in a week, the West Virginia women’s basketball team lost to Kansas, this time losing , 74-63.
As has been the case many times this season for West Virginia (11-12, 4-9 Big 12) the third quarter haunted the Mountaineers on Tuesday night, with Kansas out-scoring West Virginia 29-19. The Jayhawks went 9-for-12 from the field in the third quarter, ending the quarter with a 17-point lead.
The Mountaineers jumped out to an early 7-2 lead after JJ Quinerly finished a three-point play, followed by a jumper from Madisen Smith. Kansas would answer right back with two baskets of their own, to cut the Mountaineer lead to one. The two teams would trade baskets for the remainder of the first quarter, with Savannah Samuel making a three-pointer just before the end of the first quarter.
Kansas would take an 18-16 lead into the second quarter and would hold West Virginia scoreless from beyond the arc for the entirety of the second quarter. The Mountaineers managed to score only 12 points in the quarter, while Kansas was able to get contributions from six different scorers, to take a 35-28 lead into halftime.
The third quarter started off in rough fashion for the Mountaineers. Kansas went on a 13-2 run over the first 3:23 of the first quarter, opening an 18-point lead over West Virginia. Kansas would extend their lead to as many as 23 points, but West Virginia would make a pair of three-pointers in the final 1:30 to trail by 17 going into the fourth quarter.
The Mountaineers shot 8-for-23 in the third quarter, but Kansas was able to out-rebound West Virginia 12-7 in the third, while also having Zakiyah Franklin score seven of her game-high 25 points in the third. Kansas would hold a 64-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter, and it would end up being too steep of a hill for the Mountaineers to climb.
West Virginia was able to find success in the final 10 minutes of play, going on an 8-0 run sparked by three-pointers from Quinerly and Samuel, cutting the Kansas lead to 12. Kansas’ offense would provide just enough in the final quarter to keep the game out of reach for West Virginia and to send the Mountaineers to their fourth consecutive loss.
The Mountaineers shot 34.7% from the floor on the night, while Kansas shot 53.8% on the evening en route to their victory.
West Virginia will be back in action at home on Sunday, as they host Texas at the WVU Coliseum.