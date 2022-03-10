The West Virginia women’s basketball team cruised to a Big 12 Championship first round win, dominating TCU, 68-48 on Thursday night in Kansas City, Mo.
The No. 7 seeded Mountaineers used a dominant first half, followed by a second half where they would not let up in their wire-to-wire victory over No. 10 seed TCU.
West Virginia initially came out the gates slow in the first quarter, with TCU taking a 4-1 lead less than three minutes into the game. The Mountaineers would tie things up on a Madisen Smith three-pointer; her first of four triples on the night. Smith’s three-pointer sparked a 7-0 West Virginia run, followed by a TCU free throw.
The Mountaineers would then close the first quarter on a 9-0 run, taking a 17-5 lead into the second quarter. The Mountaineers forced nine TCU turnovers in the first 10 minutes, leading to nine points.
The Mountaineer defense continued to force the issue in the second quarter, forcing six turnovers, which led to seven points, while holding TCU to only six points in the second quarter.
West Virginia's Jayla Hemingway scored nine points in the first half, including making two three-pointers, leading West Virginia to a 34-11 lead at halftime. The West Virginia defense held TCU to only 3-of-22 shooting, with TCU missing all nine of their three-point attempts in the first half.
The West Virginia defense continued to play well in the third quarter, allowing TCU to make only four shots. The Horned Frogs would get to the free throw line however, where they would go 9-for-11. The Mountaineer offense did not let up though; scoring 17 points in the third quarter, with Smith leading the way with nine of her own.
West Virginia would carry a 22-point lead into the fourth quarter, and the Mountaineers coasted for the final 10 minutes. West Virginia would shoot 5-for-11 from the field in the fourth quarter, including making a pair of three-pointers.
JJ Quinerly scored seven of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, and halted the TCU momentum as they cut the lead to 13 points with under five minutes to play.
On the evening, West Virginia held TCU to 27.5% shooting, while limiting them to only 2-for-19 from three-point range.
West Virginia will now move on and face No. 2 seed Iowa State in the quarterfinals on Friday at 6 p.m. in Kansas City.