The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team suffered their second loss of the season, falling to 7-2 with a 69-57 defeat to the Penn State Nittany Lions after second-half struggles let the game get away.
This is the second loss in nine games for Dawn Plitzuweit as West Virginia head coach, with the other being a 78-40 loss to No. 9 NC State on Nov. 24.
Efficiency decided the game, as the Nittany Lions shot 25-for-51 (49%) from the field and 7-for-17 (41.2%) on three point attempts, compared to just 19-for-53 (35.8%) and 7-for-23 (30.4%) by the Mountaineers.
The score was close after the first ten minutes of the game, as West Virginia led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter. However the Nittany Lions won the second quarter 26-17, taking a 39-31 lead at halftime which they wouldn’t relinquish.
The third and fourth quarters were closer, as they were 19-16 and 11-10 in Penn State’s favor, but the second quarter really did the damage for the Mountaineers as they lost by 12 points.
Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly continued to shine for WVU, scoring 16 points on 5-for-11 shooting while being tied for the team lead in assists with three.
Also tied with three assists was fifth-year point guard Madisen Smith, who was second on the team with 12 points on 4-11 shooting.
This continues a trend for West Virginia, as their two backcourt starters have often led the team in scoring, and do for the season, despite foul trouble against the Lady Lions on Sunday.
Guard Kyah Watson led the Mountaineers with seven rebounds and guard Danni Nichols led the team with one block. Those two players and Smith combined for the three steals West Virginia had on the night.
Guard Leilani Kapinus led Penn State with 15 points, also tying the team-high with seven rebounds.
The Mountaineers play again on Monday, Dec. 20. when they face the Georgia Bulldogs in the West Palm Beach Invitational. Tip-off at Massimino Court in Palm Beach, Florida is set for 2:30 p.m.