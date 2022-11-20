The inaugural season of the Dawn Plitzuweit era continues for the West Virginia women’s basketball team, as the undefeated Mountaineers host the Appalachian State Mountaineers in Morgantown.
So far this season, two games have brought two easy victories for the Mountaineers. Opening night resulted in an 81-31 drubbing of the USC Upstate Spartans, meanwhile a Thursday morning matchup against the Winthrop Eagles ended in a 70-48 victory.
The 6,640 fans in attendance for the Thursday game, mostly children for Education Day, represented the ninth-highest total in program history.
Through two games, the backcourt of fifth-year point guard Madisen Smith and sophomore shooting guard JJ Quinerly has been leading the Mountaineers in scoring. Both have averaged the team-high with 13 points per game. Smith also leads WVU with three steals per game.
Sophomore guard Kyah Watson, in her third season under Plitzuweit after transferring to Morgantown after two seasons playing for South Dakota, leads the team with three assists per game and six rebounds per game.
The frontcourt of senior forward Jayla Hemingway and junior forward Kylee Blacksten will likely complete the starting lineup for West Virginia. Guard Danni Nichols will likely be the first off the bench, followed by fifth-year Georgia Tech transfer guard Sarah Bates and junior guard Savannah Samuel.
Appalachian State is looking for their first Division I victory this season, as the Mountaineers have started 1-3, and are 0-3 against Division I opponents.
After a shootout loss to Charlotte by a score of 94-98 on opening night, Appalachian State was drubbed 95-63 by Eastern Kentucky. A matchup against Division II Lees-McRae was the only win for App. State so far, as they took down the Bobcats 67-33, before losing 70-65 at home to the Norfolk State Spartans.
Redshirt senior guard Janay Sanders has been the star of the Appalachian State team so far, as she has averaged 16.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game through four games.
Tip-off from the WVU Coliseum is set for 1 p.m., with streaming available on ESPN+.