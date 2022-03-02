The West Virginia women’s basketball team outlasted Kansas State on Wednesday night, beating the Wildcats in double-overtime with a dominant final five minutes.
With 27 seconds to play in the first overtime, West Virginia trailed by two. In a season full of adversity, the Mountaineers overcame yet another challenge. Esmery Martinez would make a layup with 13 seconds left to tie the game, and then she would score six points in the second overtime period, leading the Mountaineers to the 74-62 victory.
West Virginia opened play in their final road game of the season hot from the floor. In the first quarter, West Virginia shot 53%, while jumping out to an early 11-1 lead. West Virginia would continue their hot shooting for the remainder of the first quarter, leading 19-7 at the end of the first.
Madisen Smith scored seven of her 22 points in the first quarter, including making a three-pointer to start the game.
In the second quarter, Martinez also scored seven of her own 22, with West Virginia leading by as many as 13 points, four minutes into the second. Kansas State would slowly get back into the game, going on a 7-0 run, to trail 29-24. In the last two minutes of the second quarter, the Mountaineers were able to get to the free throw line, taking a 33-26 lead into halftime.
Just like it did the first time these two teams matched up, the third quarter once again plagued the Mountaineers.
Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee scored 13 of her game-high 24 points in the third, including scoring the first 11 points of the quarter for Kansas State to cut the West Virginia lead to one. Kansas State would take a two-point lead into the fourth quarter, as they scored 21 points in the third quarter, and held West Virginia to 12 points, on 33% shooting.
In the fourth, both teams found success early, but struggled to make shots late. Each team shot under 30% in the fourth quarter, while neither team was able to score over the final 4:52 of regulation.
In the first overtime period, all six of Kansas State’s points came at the free throw line, while the Mountaineers were able to get to the glass, scoring two layups.
The second overtime period brought better fortunes for West Virginia. The Mountaineers dominated play, scoring the first seven points, and allowing Kansas State to score only two points the whole period.
West Virginia’s Martinez and Smith, combined for nine of the 14 points in the second overtime period.
West Virginia has now won three straight games and they return home on Saturday to face No. 8 Iowa State. With a win along with a Kansas State loss, West Virginia could be looking at not having to play in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.