The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team announced their 2022 fall schedule, playing 17 games including nine against Big 12 opponents, and one exhibition.
The first half of the season will consist of the Mountaineers play opponents from other conferences.
Before the regular season starts, the Mountaineers will play an exhibition Backyard Brawl match at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium against Pitt on Thursday, Aug. 11.
The Mountaineers will begin their regular season playing at home again in Morgantown, where they will face Indiana on Aug. 18, and against Saint Joseph’s on Aug 21.
The team will then play two matches against teams from Pennsylvania, first going to University Park to play Penn State on Aug. 25, then returning home to play Saint Francis on Aug. 28.
The Mountaineers then take a long trip down south, going to Auburn, Alabama to play the Auburn Tigers on Sept. 1, and the Samford Bulldogs on Sept. 4.
The Mountaineers will follow that with two matches in Morgantown, against the Clemson Tigers on Sept. 8, and the Bucknell Bison on Sept. 11. The last out of conference game will be against the Georgetown Hoyas on Sept. 17. In Washington, D.C.
Twenty-seventh-year WVU head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown says the first half of their schedule will prepare them for the crucial nine games against Big 12 teams to end their regular season.
"Once again this year, our non-conference schedule is one that will test our team right off the bat," Izzo-Brown said. "It will be a good combination of familiar and unfamiliar opponents to lead us right into our hunt for a Big 12 crown when conference play begins."
After their game against Georgetown, the Mountaineers will exclusively play Big 12 opponents. This begins in Lubbock, Texas against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Sept. 22. The Mountaineers will then head to Ames, Iowa to play the Iowa State Cyclones on Sept. 25.
The Big 12 home opener will take place on Sept. 30, when the Mountaineers will host the Kansas Jayhawks. After that, the Mountaineers will play the TCU Horned Frogs in Forth Worth, Texas on Oct. 6.
The Mountaineers have two home games after that, playing the Texas Longhorns on Oct. 13 and the Baylor Bears on Oct. 16.
The next week, the Mountaineers will travel to Oklahoma to play the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in Stillwater on Oct. 20, and the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman on Oct. 23.
The final game of the regular season will be at home on senior night on Oct. 27, against the Kansas State Wildcats.
The Mountaineers went 10-5-5 last season, but have not played in the NCAA Tournament since 2020.