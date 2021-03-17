Junior forward Alina Stahl was able to score twice in the No. 7 West Virginia women’s soccer team’s 3-1 win over Saint Joseph’s on March 7. The match opened the spring campaign and marked Stahl’s third career two-goal performance.
In the conference-only fall season, the Mountaineers finished 7-2 and fell in their season finale showdown with No. 3 TCU for the Big 12 regular season title in a tightly contested match. Stahl totaled three goals in the fall season, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA moved fall championships to the spring.
“I’m super excited,” Stahl said. “Especially with COVID and all the uncertainty, we’re just happy to be able to have a season and be able to play again. Everyone is just excited to hopefully get into the tournament and make it pretty far.”
The Mountaineers are coming off a 4-0 loss in an exhibition match against Racing Louisville FC, an expansion team set to begin play in 2021. The exhibition allowed for more practice for both teams.
“When we played Louisville, we were able to see what we need to work on,” Stahl said. “I think we could improve on our intensity in practice and just getting back to playing at such a high level, because we did have time off over winter break and just getting back into the groove we were in.”
Stahl has 11 points so far in the entire 2020-21 season, just behind team leader Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel, who has 14. With that, Stahl also follows Ferrer-vanGinkel in goals with five, 23 shots, 14 shots on goal, and has one game-winning goal.
West Virginia’s upcoming matches will be a challenge, hosting No. 5 Duke on March 27 and then two matchups against No. 8 Virginia on April 3 and 10.
“I think, honestly, our next three matches will all be equally as difficult because they are all such good opponents,” Stahl said. “So, we definitely need to prepare for that, they both have great programs so it will be a tough matchup.”
Duke is coming off a 3-0 win against UNCW on March 6. The Mountaineers will have to watch out for senior Caitlin Cosme, who earned her second ACC Defensive Player of the Week award after recording a goal and an assist in the shut out. Senior Tess Boade and freshman Olivia Migli are tied for the team lead with four goals each.
Virginia is coming off a 2-1 win against VCU on March 6. Junior Claire Constant earned a goal in the win marking her third of the season and freshman Diana Ordoñez also earned a goal, making it her eighth of the season and her second game-winning goal of the 2020-21 campaign.
Despite the pressure on them, the Pittsburgh native is confident in the Mountaineers in their spring slate.
“I think everyone needs to play our best and to use all our potential for every great player we have to the best of our abilities and to just work together to help each other out,” Stahl said.