The West Virginia women’s soccer team had personal honors awarded to several players after a successful season.
Jordan Brewster, the backbone of the defense and a captain, was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first Mountaineer to do so since Bianca St. Georges in 2018. Brewster started every match at center back and helped West Virginia concede just eight goals in a nine-game season.
“Jordan earning this award speaks to all her hard work and focus she has put in this season,” WVU head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said during her media availability. “She stepped in this year knowing that she had to be a huge presence and leader to such a young back line. I’m thrilled the Big 12 recognized her value and commitment to excellence.”
Additionally, Brewster joined teammates Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel and Alina Stahl on the All-Big 12 First Team. The three were all first-time recipients of the honor.
Ferrer-vanGinkel led the Big 12 this season with six goals, while Stahl pitched in three goals and an assist for the Mountaineers.
Along with the First-Team members, Lauren Segalla and Nicole Payne earned All-Big 12 Second Team nods. Payne was another part of that outstanding defense and played every minute of the season while Segalla contributed a goal and two assists.
Lily McCarthy was also featured on the All-Big 12 Freshman Team for her contributions at midfield. McCarthy played in seven matches this season and earned praise from Izzo-Brown.
“We are excited to see these six players recognized by the conference,” Izzo-Brown said. “I’m so proud of how each one has impacted our success and strived to become the best versions of themselves.”