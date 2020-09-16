The West Virginia women's soccer team will look to build off a season-opening road victory when it travels home to face Kansas State on Friday.
The Mountaineers, coming off an emphatic 2-0 win in Ames against Iowa State, started their season with familiar names on the score sheet as senior midfielder Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel gave WVU the lead while junior forward Alina Stahl finished the match off.
West Virginia dominated defensively, only conceding two shots on goal for keeper Maddie Murphy. Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown praised her squad’s defensive efforts after the match.
"It was a total team effort," Izzo-Brown said after the victory. "We have incredible depth this year, but without seeing us with another opponent, it was a great opportunity to show the girls how much rotation and pressure we can put on the ball. I was really pleased with how everyone performed and did their job to get the win."
Kansas State, meanwhile, opened with a 3-0 loss against reigning Big 12 regular season champion Oklahoma State after its prior match with Texas Tech was postponed.
The Wildcats have an inexperienced team as they had seven underclassmen making their college debut. Kyler Goins, a sophomore transfer from an Arkansas team that made the NCAA Tournament last season, looks to be their target up top as she contributed two shots in 81 minutes.
Expect the Mountaineers to feature a similar starting lineup against the Wildcats, with junior captain Jordan Brewster, Student-Athlete of the Week Ferrer-vanGinkel, and junior midfielder Isabella Sibley being regulars in the team.
Kansas State will look for production from Goins along with senior Brookelynn Entz, the school's first ever All-Big 12 selection after making the second-team last season.
The Mountaineers are attempting to win their fourth match against KSU in as many games after a 3-0 win in October of last season.
Regardless of the result, Izzo-Brown was happy to start a season at all and get the opportunity to get on the field again.
“First of all, just to get to this point with all the sacrifice and hard work that the players and staff had to go through was incredible," Izzo-Brown said. “It was surreal to finally get out there and just be focused on 90 minutes of soccer. I was just so proud to be able to finish and for all the people that got us here tonight.”
The Mountaineers' match against Kansas State is set to begin at 7 p.m., and can be streamed live on Big 12 Now as a part of ESPN+.