West Virginia senior defender Jordan Brewster was named to the 2021 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy Watch List as announced on Friday.
In 2020, Brewster was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and she earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team after scoring one goal and two assists.
With Brewster's addition to the watch list, West Virginia has had 14 different players selected.
The Mountaineers began their 2021 season on Thursday night with a 4-0 win over Buffalo at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.