The West Virginia University women’s soccer team welcomed Kansas State to the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, where the Mountaineers earned an impressive win with the final score being 4-1.
The Mountaineers started off slow in tonight’s match up, and Kansas State quickly took advantage of it. Kansas State senior Brookelynn Entz got the first goal of the night less than seven minutes into the match.
The Mountaineers quickly responded with a goal of their own when sophomore Enzi Broussard got on the board. Then another goal two minutes later by classmate Nicole Payne gave the Mountaineers a one goal lead. The first three goals of the night all happened within 6 minutes of each other.
“I thought in our first half that we did a really good job with moving the ball,” head coach Izzo-Brown said after the win. “We had moments in the second half, but I thought in the first we took better care of the ball”.
Junior goalkeeper Maddie Murphy only faced two shots on goal the entire game, allowing only one goal. The Mountaineers on the other hand had 12 shots on goal.
“In sports we should all have short-term memory and I was really proud that Maddie had faith in her term and that she had that short-term memory to move on and finish the game,” Izzo-Brown said.
In the second half of the game, sophomore Enzi Broussard scored her second goal of the night, extending the WVU lead to 3-1. This was Broussard’s first career multi-goal game. The Wildcats fought hard to come back, but it was quickly ended when sophomore Julianne Vallerand’s shot found the back of the net, putting the game out of reach.
Vallerand also assisted on the Payne goal for the Mountaineers and was a huge play maker the entire game. Last season Vallerand appeared in seven matches, scoring five goals, before suffering a season-ending injury. Coach Izzo-Brown touched on how she felt having Vallerand back in the line-up.
“I was just happy for her,” Izzo-Brown said. “With forwards it’s like that monkey on your back until you score.”
The Mountaineers return to the road to take on the defending Big 12 Champions next Friday when they take on Oklahoma State. The match is set to begin at 8 p.m. and can be streamed live on Big 12 Now as a part of ESPN+.